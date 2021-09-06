Villager charged with pulling crowbar on cops now in deed compliance trouble

A Village of Belvedere woman who allegedly threatened law enforcement officers with a crowbar last month after leading them on a wild chase is in more hot water after a deed compliance complaint.

The home of 64-year-old Carolyn Kalnitsky, who lives at 2595 Hialeah Ave., will be the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon before the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors. The exact nature of the complaint will not be known until the public hearing gavels into session during the board’s 1:30 p.m. meeting at Savannah Center.

The grass is overgrown at Kalnitsky’s home in the Hilaleah Villas and she has a “Private Property” sign attached to her white fence, in an apparent violation of the rules governing signs. There also appear to be notices attached to her front door.

She purchased her home for $190,000 in 2018. She receives the property tax bill at her home in Brookhaven, Pa.

Kalnitsky made headlines last month when she led multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase which began in Marion County when she was driving a dark blue Ford Fiesta with Pennsylvania license plates. It was dark and she did not have her headlights on.

She was being pursued by Marion County sheriff’s deputies when she turned onto U.S. 301 and later onto U.S. Hwy. 441 where she was traveling southbound at 95 miles per hour. Law enforcement tried multiple times to use a Pursuit Immobilization Technique, which calls for a pursuing officer to use his front bumper to touch the suspect’s rear bumper, which causes the car to spin and then come to a halt. However, those attempts were unsuccessful in getting Kalnitsky to stop. She also ran a red light during the chase.

The pursuit finally ended near Spanish Plaines Plaza on Buenos Aires Boulevard in The Village, after Sumter County sheriff’s deputies and a Belleview police officer joined in the chase.

When Kalnitsky finally came to a stop, she reached down to the passenger side floorboard, picked up a yellow crowbar and threatened officers with it. She was removed from her car and secured in the back of a patrol car. Kalnitsky was arrested on felony charges of fleeing to elude and resisting arrest.