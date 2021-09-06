90.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, September 6, 2021
type here...

Villager to lose license as result of Lake Sumter Landing DUI arrest

By Meta Minton

Thomas Joseph Culver
Thomas Joseph Culver

A Villager will lose his driver’s license as the result of a drunk driving arrest earlier this year at Lake Sumter Landing.

Thomas Joseph Culver, 50, who lives on San Marino Drive in the Village of Rio Ponderosa, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to charges of driving under the influence and resisting arrest. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Culver had been driving a dark-colored Subaru SUV shortly before midnight July 25 when he struck the curb near Cody’s Original Roadhouse, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Culver’s SUV hit a second curb before he turned into a parking lot and shut off the vehicle’s lights. A deputy saw the Kansas City native get out of the vehicle and walk away with the keys in his hand.

The deputy told Culver to “stop” several times. The deputy had to threaten Culver with a taser to get him to halt.

It appeared Culver had been drinking, but he refused to participate in field sobriety exercises. He initially refused to provide breath samples, but then relented and provided samples that registered .182 and .166 blood alcohol content. He was already on probation at the time of his arrest.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Anonymous complaints in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown

A Village of Mallory Square resident can’t understand how anonymous complaints can be allowed to tarnish the image of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump haters have saddled us with incompetent Biden

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident argues that Trump haters have saddled our nation with an incompetent president.

More biased and shameful reporting

In a Letter to the Editor, a Haciendas of Mission Hills resident objects to some biased and shameful reporting.

JFK warned us

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Calumet Grove resident contends that President John F. Kennedy tried to warn us.

Showcase of Talent supports scholarships

The director of Showcase of Talent is inviting Villagers and their guests to the Sept. 17 show at La Hacienda Recreation Center. The $5 entry supports local scholarships. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos