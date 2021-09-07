83.6 F
The Villages
Tuesday, September 7, 2021
By Staff Report

Byron Kent Marshall passed peacefully in his home in The Villages, Florida on September 4, 2021, at the age of 75 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.

He and his wife Sara lived in Chante, Kansas before moving to The Villages. They have two children, Byron Jr/ Deanna, and Julie/ Mel Grindol both of Kansas. Byron is also survived by his sisters, Bev Worster and Ramona Richardson, grandsons Rand, Carter and Brady plus many nieces and nephews.

Byron was a Clinical Pharmacist in Kansas before he retired. He was a huge KU fan who loved his friends, Parrotheads and Central States, golf, bridge, traveling, reading, and hunting. Byron had a great life and he wanted to thank everyone who was a part of it.

A celebration of Byron’s life will be held at a later date in Kansas and The Villages.

