Byron Kent Marshall passed peacefully in his home in The Villages, Florida on September 4, 2021, at the age of 75 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.

He and his wife Sara lived in Chante, Kansas before moving to The Villages. They have two children, Byron Jr/ Deanna, and Julie/ Mel Grindol both of Kansas. Byron is also survived by his sisters, Bev Worster and Ramona Richardson, grandsons Rand, Carter and Brady plus many nieces and nephews.

Byron was a Clinical Pharmacist in Kansas before he retired. He was a huge KU fan who loved his friends, Parrotheads and Central States, golf, bridge, traveling, reading, and hunting. Byron had a great life and he wanted to thank everyone who was a part of it.

A celebration of Byron’s life will be held at a later date in Kansas and The Villages.