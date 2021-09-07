Resident of The Villages arrested on DUI charge after crashing into roundabout

A resident of The Villages was arrested on a drunk driving charge after crashing into a roundabout.

Melissa Crosby, 49, who lives at 1217 Ballesteros Drive in the Village of Santiago, was at the wheel of a black Volkswagen Jetta with New York license plates in the wee hours Sunday morning when she crashed into a decorative street light pole in the roundabout at Buena Vista Boulevard and El Camino Real near Savannah Center, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

When emergency responders arrived on the scene of the crash, they found “the pole to be ripped completely out of the ground.” The top of the pole was resting on top of Crosby’s vehicle. The deputy noted the keys were in the vehicle’s ignition and the Freeport, N.Y. native had bloodshot eyes.

She struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .12 and .128 blood alcohol level. She as arrested on charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.