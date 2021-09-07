Salvatore Arthur Toleno, 94, of The Villages, FL, formally of Charlotte, NC and Ridgefield Park, NJ, passed away on August 26, 2021. He was the son of the late Margaret and Arthur S. Toleno Sr., born August 25, 1927, and raised in Englewood, NJ.

Throughout his life, Salvatore was a kind, devoted father, a dignified public servant, and loving husband. he is survived by his wife, Juanita and her sons, Anthony and Keith Gale. He was predeceased by his first wife, Louise (nee Angerame) Toleno and survived by their five children and their spouses: Charles and Rosalie, Arthur and Debbie, Robert and Lisa, Margaret and Larry Weckstein, and Theresa and the late George Shields.

Sal is survived by 11 grandchildren Jason Conway, Carla Williams, Rachel Savage, Emily Gorske; Robert, Michael, Laura, Kelly and William Weckstein; Nichole and Stephanie Toleno; as well as four great-grandchildren: Burgess and Alicia Williams, and Sean and Ariana Conway. He’s also survived by one great-great-grandchild: Avah Williams.

Sal was also predeceased by his brother, Arthur, of River Vale, NJ, and sister and brother-in-law, Florence and Paul Schinder, of Vandelia, OH, and survived by his sister-in-law Georgianna Toleno of E. Stroudsburgh, PA, and several nieces and nephews.

After graduating from Englewood High School, he took to the sea serving in the Merchant Marines and achieved the rank of sergeant-at-arms on the USS United States. He later worked as a ship’s detective on the Queen Elizabeth prior to his distinguished career of 25 years serving on the Ridgefield Park, NJ, police force as a sergeant. One of his most outstanding achievements as a police officer was receiving a commendation letter from J. Edgar Hoover for his arrest of two most-wanted criminals. He was also a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE).

there will be a small, private ceremony held in Florida as well as a mass of remembrance at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 24 at St. Francis Church, followed by a celebration of life at the Ridgefield Park Elks club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ridgefield Park Elks club at 1506, 30 Spruce Avenue, Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660.