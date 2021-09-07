87.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, September 7, 2021
type here...

Villager arrested after allegedly attempting to prevent man from calling 911

By Meta Minton

Melissa Anne Donikowski
Melissa Anne Donikowski

A Villager was arrested after allegedly attempting to prevent a man from calling 911.

Melissa Anne Donikowski, 48, was arrested on charges of battery and depriving use of 911 Monday night by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

Donikowski blocked the man from leaving a bedroom at about 10 p.m., according to an arrest report. He tried to move her out of the way, but she took a swing at him. He then tried to leave through a sliding glass door, but she “shoved a dresser in front of the glass sliding door, again blocking his path,” the report said.

The man attempted to grab his cell phone to call 911. She tried to snatch away his cell phone and in doing so, she fell over the couch and onto the ground. When she fell to the ground, he has able to call 911. He showed deputies minor cuts he suffered on the back side of his hands during the altercation.

The Fort Campbell, Kentucky native was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where she was initially held without bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Americans need to stop buying Chinese products

A Village of Alhambra resident would like to know why Americans continue to behave like sheep and stop buying Chinese-made products.

CDD 7 wants 530% budget increase for legal fees

A Village of Bonita resident wants his fellow residents of Community Development District 7 that the board of supervisors is proposing a 530 percent budget increase for legal fees.

Anonymous complaints in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown

A Village of Mallory Square resident can’t understand how anonymous complaints can be allowed to tarnish the image of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump haters have saddled us with incompetent Biden

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident argues that Trump haters have saddled our nation with an incompetent president.

More biased and shameful reporting

In a Letter to the Editor, a Haciendas of Mission Hills resident objects to some biased and shameful reporting.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos