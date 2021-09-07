Villager arrested after allegedly attempting to prevent man from calling 911

A Villager was arrested after allegedly attempting to prevent a man from calling 911.

Melissa Anne Donikowski, 48, was arrested on charges of battery and depriving use of 911 Monday night by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

Donikowski blocked the man from leaving a bedroom at about 10 p.m., according to an arrest report. He tried to move her out of the way, but she took a swing at him. He then tried to leave through a sliding glass door, but she “shoved a dresser in front of the glass sliding door, again blocking his path,” the report said.

The man attempted to grab his cell phone to call 911. She tried to snatch away his cell phone and in doing so, she fell over the couch and onto the ground. When she fell to the ground, he has able to call 911. He showed deputies minor cuts he suffered on the back side of his hands during the altercation.

The Fort Campbell, Kentucky native was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where she was initially held without bond.