Tuesday, September 7, 2021
Villager gets his third hole-in-one while golfing on Labor Day

By Staff Report

Patrick DiCicco of the Village of Hawkins scored his third hole-in-one Labor Day using a 8-iron at the 127-yard Hole #5 on the Pelican Executive Golf Course.

Patrick DiCicco
Patrick DiCicco

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]

