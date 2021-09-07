Villager gets his third hole-in-one while golfing on Labor Day

Patrick DiCicco of the Village of Hawkins scored his third hole-in-one Labor Day using a 8-iron at the 127-yard Hole #5 on the Pelican Executive Golf Course.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]
