89.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, September 8, 2021
type here...

Bacall Recreation Center Maltese Falcon room to be closed

By Staff Report

The Bacall Recreation Center Maltese Falcon Room will be closed Monday, Sept. 20 through Tuesday, Sept. 21 for maintenance.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Bacall Recreation Center at 350-2281.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Response to Reed Panos’ criticism of The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Fenney resident offers a rebuttal to Reed Panos’ recent Opinion piece critical of The Villages Daily Sun.

Americans need to stop buying Chinese products

A Village of Alhambra resident would like to know why Americans continue to behave like sheep and won't stop buying Chinese-made products.

CDD 7 wants 530% budget increase for legal fees

A Village of Bonita resident wants his fellow residents to know that the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors is proposing a 530 percent budget increase for legal fees.

Anonymous complaints in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown

A Village of Mallory Square resident can’t understand how anonymous complaints can be allowed to tarnish the image of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump haters have saddled us with incompetent Biden

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident argues that Trump haters have saddled our nation with an incompetent president.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos