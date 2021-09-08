Fruitland Park man arrested in alleged early morning attack on girlfriend

A Fruitland Park man has been arrested in an alleged early morning attack on his girlfriend.

Brett Anthony DeMascio, 32, was arrested at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday on a felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation at his home at 305 N. Iona Ave.

DeMascio had been arguing with his girlfriend of about six months when he hit her over the head and began to choke her, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. She tried to call for help, but DeMascio took her phone away from her. A neighbor was able to call 911.

When police arrived, the girlfriend said she did not want to press charges, but only wanted her phone back. She gave officers permission to enter the home and they found DeMascio hiding behind a couch. He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail on $15,000 bond.

In 2019, DeMascio had been arrested at the Lake North Apartments on County Road 466 in Lady Lake when police were called to a domestic disturbance.