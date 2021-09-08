Handicapped placard stolen from golf cart parked at recreation center

A handicapped parking placard was stolen from a golf cart parked at a recreation center in The Villages.

The owner of a Club Car golf cart reported that he had been parked between noon and 3 p.m. Aug. 31 at Laurel Manor Recreation Center. The golf cart owner said he had been parked in a handicapped parking spot. When he came out of the recreation center and returned to the golf cart, he discovered his handicapped parking placard was missing.

Anyone who obtains or uses a disabled person parking permit that does not belong to them can be charged with a second degree misdemeanor – $1,000 fine or up to six months in jail. Improper use of the permit costs twice the fee of a disabled parking violation.