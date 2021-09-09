Anthony Fazio, 81, formerly of Long Island City/Queens, New York (1939-1980) and Central Valley, New York (1981-2005) died September 5, 2021, at his home in The Villages, Florida, surrounded by his wife of 50 years, Peggy Fazio (Cannon), his children and a few close family members and friends. Peggy, the daughter of Joseph and Marguerite Cannon (Duffy), was born in New York, NY.

Tony grew up in Long Island City, New York, within a large tight-knit extended family. He graduated from Brooklyn Tech (high school class of 1957) and City College of New York (class of 1961). He was a member of the Pershing Rifle Fraternity D-8 during his time at CCNY. He later served in the Marine Corps and lived his whole life as a proud Marine.

On May 30, 1971, he married Peggy Fazio (Cannon), from Manhattan, New York, and they enjoyed raising their kids, Thomas and Elena, in Central Valley, NY. Tony loved to coach, watch his kids participate in sports, and spend time with his family.

Tony taught science at Horace Greeley Junior High School 10 Astoria, NY, from 1961 to 1991 and actively mentored and coached many students.

Most recently, Tony was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in The Villages, FL, (2005-2021). Previously, he was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, New York and St. Patrick’s Church in Highland Mills, New York.

Tony loved to talk about the New York Yankees, participate in sports trivia, tell long and often humorous stories, and just be in the presence of family and friends. He was a gift to everyone he met, and many have referred to him as an idol or hero. His heroism came in the form of unbridled love, perseverance, and humor.

Tony was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in his early 50s and became very involved in lobbying for Parkinson’s research funding. Tony and Peggy were active members of Parkinson’s support groups in The Villages, FL, and served as a valuable resource to those experiencing the illness. Tony was cared for by a group of truly dedicated doctors including Michael Okun, MD, Annette Nieves, MD, and Pam Zeilman, ARNP. Tony attended The Villages Day-Break Club and Melissa’s Place Adult Day Care Center.

Tony is preceded in death by his parents, Gasperino and Lillian Fazio. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Fazio, his son, Thomas Fazio, and his daughter, Elena Fazio, and many family members and friends in New York, Maryland, and Florida.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in The Villages, Florida (5323 E Co Rd 462, Wildwood, FL 34785) on September 17, 2021, at 11:00. Followed by burial at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell Florida. No wake or reception will be held at this time; the family plans to host a celebration of life in New York at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in honor of Anthony Fazio made to: the Norman Fixel Institute for Neurological Diseases (gift fund no. F023427). Checks should be made payable to University of Florida Foundation, Inc. and sent to P.O. Box 14425, Gainesville, FL 32604-9949. An online gift can be made here: uff.ufl.edu/give-now. Or, The Villages Day-Break Club. Checks should be made payable to the Day-Break Club and sent to Attn: Sandra Ricciardi, 703 San Marino Dr., The Villages, FL 32159.