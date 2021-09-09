80.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, September 9, 2021
type here...

Carr Arnold Robinson

By Staff Report

Bud Robinson
Carr Arnold Robinson

Carr Arnold (Bud/Robbie) Robinson, Jr. 90, formerly of The Villages, Florida entered into his eternal rest on August 24, 2021 at Orlando Regional Medical Center in Orlando, FL following a long illness.

Bud was the loving husband of the late Natalie Robinson. He was born in Maryland to the late Margaret H. Fair and Carr A. Robinson on March 10, 1931. Bud spent his formative years in Westminster, MD. He graduated from Westminster High School in 1949 where he was a member of the inaugural football team. He was a U.S. Air Force enlistee veteran of the Korean Conflict and also served at Eielson AFB, Alaska. Following his military service Bud began a long career at Westinghouse Air Arm Division (now Northrup Grumman), from which he retired.

Bud enjoyed a variety of pastimes outside of his working career. He was a distinguished pistol shooting competitor. He had been the Maryland State Champion and a Camp Perry competitor where he was a President’s One Hundred Awardee. Bud enjoyed many athletic activities including golf, running, skiing and swimming including participating in the Senior Olympics. He was a lifelong Notre Dame fan, especially their football team. He and Natalie enjoyed RVing and visited every state except Hawaii. In retirement they would escape the Maryland winters to Arizona and Florida.

In 2010 they decided to permanently relocate and chose The Villages for their forever home. Many great and lasting friendships were established during their traveling and snowbird experiences. Life in The Villages included frequent rounds of golf and competitive game nights in their Cedar Key Lane neighborhood. They were also strong supporters of the The Villages High School booster club. Bud enjoyed country and patriotic music. Buddy (sibling moniker) had a great sense of humor and like to tease ‘The Girls’ (sisters), brother, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews (all of whom responded in kind). All his life he was an animal lover and shared his life with many dogs and cats.

In addition to his wife and parents he was predeceased by his step-father Clarence Fair; sister Catherine Chandler; brother-in-law Ed Floyd; and niece Jessica Robinson. He is survived by his sisters Betty Schlerf, Barbara Malone and Linda Floyd; brother Eugene Robinson and many nieces and nephews.

Interment services will be held on September 24, at 12:30 p.m. at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. The family is being assisted in final arrangements by Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial gifts be made to the charity of your choice.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Odor from landfill permeating neighborhood in The Villages

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is concerned about a worsening odor problem coming from a nearby landfill.

President Biden’s performance

A Village of Mallory Square resident has a few questions for the Democrats about the performance of President Biden. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Should we pay for our mistakes?

A Spruce Creek South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, poses a question about who should pay for a mistake.

Response to Reed Panos’ criticism of The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Fenney resident offers a rebuttal to Reed Panos’ recent Opinion piece critical of The Villages Daily Sun.

Americans need to stop buying Chinese products

A Village of Alhambra resident would like to know why Americans continue to behave like sheep and won't stop buying Chinese-made products.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos