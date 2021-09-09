80.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 9, 2021
CDD 12 to take over deed compliance responsibility from the Developer

By Meta Minton

Community Development District 12 has agreed to take over deed compliance responsibility from the Developer after heavy discussion Thursday afternoon at Everglades Recreation Center.

Lynne Wagner of the Village of Fenney said she and her neighbors gathering at the Blue Heron Recreation Center swimming pool have debated the anonymous complaint process when it comes to deed compliance violation.

Wagner described a piece of memorabilia from the movie “Jaws” which had been on display at the home of a couple who had retired from Universal Studios.

“Everybody loved it. We used it as a landmark. But somebody complained,” she said.

The homeowner had to remove the item. Even with deed compliance being handled at the moment by the Developer, Wagner said she is worried this could be a sign of what is in store once Community Standards officially takes over Oct. 1.

“There has to be a way for the neighborhood to have a say on whether something can stay. There has to be another jury,” Wagner said.

Supervisor Andrew Bilardello countered that it’s actually quite simple.

“Either you are in compliance or you are not in compliance,” he said.

Dean Johnson also of the Village of Fenney expressed a concern that outsiders could manipulate the process. He proposed that no one outside CDD 12 should be able to complain about homes within the boundaries of CDD 12.

“If you don’t live in District 12, you shouldn’t have a say,” he said.

Supervisor David Robbins had numerous concerns about taking over deed compliance responsibilities, including the possibility of getting into a protracted legal battle such as the one Community Development District 8 is in over a homeowner’s refusal to remove a little white cross. The deed compliance process will be different in CDD 12 because many of the powers will be under a special magistrate, who will be paid by CDD 12 residents but hired by the Village Center Community Development District.

“A third party hearing master could make a decision to go to court and we would have no say,” Robbins said.

He also objected to the length of a 20-year contract for deed compliance. He said he would prefer a three-year contract.

In the end, the board voted to move ahead with taking over deed compliance from the Developer.

