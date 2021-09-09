80.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, September 9, 2021
type here...

CDDs south of State Road 44 vote on PWAC II agreement

By Meta Minton

Community Development Districts 12 and 13 on Thursday afternoon voted in favor of an agreement that would pave the way for a second Project Wide Advisory Committee.

The agreement, which can be seen at his link Fourth_Amended_and_Restated_IGA_20210825_v4-clean, would break off the two CDDs south of State 44 and potentially join them with Community Development District 14 in Leesburg and future community development districts to be formed in The Villages.

The 10-year agreement calls for an annual meeting between the Project Wide Advisory Committee and its governing board, the Sumter Landing Community Development District.

The lone holdout on signing off on the deal is Community Development District 7. That board of supervisors met Thursday morning and indicated they were not in any hurry.

CDD 7 supervisors have been told that their “drop dead” date for making a decision is Sept. 30.

However, their independent legal counsel, Michael Eckert of Hopping, Green & Sams, said Sept. 30 is an artificial deadline.

“It’s a made-up date,” Eckert told the CDD 7 board.

He said that if the CDD 7 supervisors take no action by Sept. 30, the current PWAC agreement, which includes all CDDs 12 and 13, will remain in force.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Odor from landfill permeating neighborhood in The Villages

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is concerned about a worsening odor problem coming from a nearby landfill.

President Biden’s performance

A Village of Mallory Square resident has a few questions for the Democrats about the performance of President Biden. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Should we pay for our mistakes?

A Spruce Creek South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, poses a question about who should pay for a mistake.

Response to Reed Panos’ criticism of The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Fenney resident offers a rebuttal to Reed Panos’ recent Opinion piece critical of The Villages Daily Sun.

Americans need to stop buying Chinese products

A Village of Alhambra resident would like to know why Americans continue to behave like sheep and won't stop buying Chinese-made products.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos