CDDs south of State Road 44 vote on PWAC II agreement

Community Development Districts 12 and 13 on Thursday afternoon voted in favor of an agreement that would pave the way for a second Project Wide Advisory Committee.

The agreement, which can be seen at his link Fourth_Amended_and_Restated_IGA_20210825_v4-clean, would break off the two CDDs south of State 44 and potentially join them with Community Development District 14 in Leesburg and future community development districts to be formed in The Villages.

The 10-year agreement calls for an annual meeting between the Project Wide Advisory Committee and its governing board, the Sumter Landing Community Development District.

The lone holdout on signing off on the deal is Community Development District 7. That board of supervisors met Thursday morning and indicated they were not in any hurry.

CDD 7 supervisors have been told that their “drop dead” date for making a decision is Sept. 30.

However, their independent legal counsel, Michael Eckert of Hopping, Green & Sams, said Sept. 30 is an artificial deadline.

“It’s a made-up date,” Eckert told the CDD 7 board.

He said that if the CDD 7 supervisors take no action by Sept. 30, the current PWAC agreement, which includes all CDDs 12 and 13, will remain in force.