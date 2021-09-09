Melva Williams

Melva Elizabeth (Beach) Williams was born in Jackson, Michigan on March 21, 1924. She died on September 1st, 2021 in The Villages, FL at the age of 97.

She was called “Mom” by all who knew her and always had a positive attitude toward life. Her 90th birthday party was attended by 100 (people) family and friends. She loved to play card games with her family and friends. She was very competitive and everyone wanted to be her partner.

She leaves behind a daughter, Linda (Francis) and son, Tim (Kimberly),

2 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, 1 step grandson, and 2 step great grandsons.

She will be buried next to her Husband (Arthur) of 66 years in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Litchfield, MI and next to her Parents (Ivan and Fern).

Her love of family and life will be sorely missed.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to New Covenant United Methodist Church at 3470 Woodridge Dr., The Villages, FL 32162 In Memory of Mel Williams at bottom of check.