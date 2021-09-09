Odor from landfill permeating neighborhood in The Villages

To the Editor:

If you drive by the Neighborhood Walmart on Moyer Loop, your eyes will burn and the stench from the dump will overpower you. This is not allowed to go on in most other communities. Why here?

The City of Fruitland Park, The Villages or Lake County needs to address this problem either find a solution or get rid of the dump. The odor has gotten so bad it is now permeating the neighborhood. Is everyone turning a blind eye to this worsening problem? I understand a petition was started a number of years ago and the dump cleaned up some but now it back and worse than ever.

Shame on the governmental agencies that should be addressing this problem. I soliciting ideas, people and or anybody else who thinks they can help.

Domenick Tufaiello

Village of Pine Ridge