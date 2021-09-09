President Biden’s performance

To the Editor:

A request to all our Democrat friends in The Villages. Please answer these questions:

Is it OK with you that President Biden left billions of dollars of high-tech military equipment in Afghanistan?

Is it OK with you that President Biden abandoned over a hundred Americans to the mercies of the terrorist group Taliban when he promised to not leave any Americans behind?

Do you think it was wise for President Biden to ignore the advice of his military and the CIA and pulled the military out and abandoned our airbases BEFORE he brought out all Americans And Afghan supporters?

Would love to see your responses.

Larry Moran

Village of Mallory Square