Ronald A. Schmidt

Thursday, September 9, 2021
By Staff Report

Ronald A. “Ron” Schmidt, 91, The Villages, Florida passed away on September 5, 2021 at his residence under the loving care of his wife Patricia and staff of Vitas Hospice. Ron was born on August 31, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois to his parents Charles J. Schmidt and Crescentia (Eholzer) Schmidt.

He and his loving wife Patricia moved originally to The Keys in 1985 from Chicago and then in 1995 they moved from the Keys to Fort Myers, finally to The Villages five years ago from Fort Myers. Ron was a former Co-Owner of Schmidt Printing Company of Chicago, Illinois. He was of the Christian faith and was very active prior to his health deteriorating in charitable affairs by helping those less fortunate. He was a proud Korean War Veteran who served in the United States Navy.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years: Patricia “Pat” Schmidt of The Villages, FL; a son: Ronald Schmidt and his wife Beverly of Soldiers Grove, WI; four daughters: Lorene Gonzalez and her husband Fred of Chicago, IL, Cynthia Bialik and her husband Tim of Chicago, IL, Jennifer Long of The Villages, FL and Mary Beth Berrafato of Chicago, IL; twelve grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and all 11 of his brothers and sisters.
The family has requested donations be made to Vitas Hospice in Ron’s loving memory.

