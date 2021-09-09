79.1 F
Savannah Recreation Center and sports pool to be closed

By Staff Report

The Savannah Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and sports pool will be closed for maintenance on Saturday, Sept. 18.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Savannah Recreation Center at 750-6084.

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

President Biden’s performance

A Village of Mallory Square resident has a few questions for the Democrats about the performance of President Biden. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Should we pay for our mistakes?

A Spruce Creek South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, poses a question about who should pay for a mistake.

Response to Reed Panos’ criticism of The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Fenney resident offers a rebuttal to Reed Panos’ recent Opinion piece critical of The Villages Daily Sun.

Americans need to stop buying Chinese products

A Village of Alhambra resident would like to know why Americans continue to behave like sheep and won't stop buying Chinese-made products.

CDD 7 wants 530% budget increase for legal fees

A Village of Bonita resident wants his fellow residents to know that the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors is proposing a 530 percent budget increase for legal fees.

