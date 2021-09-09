77.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 9, 2021
Villager ordered to stay away from booze after outburst at restaurant

By Meta Minton

Sherry McCulloch
A Villager has been ordered to stay away from booze following an arrest after an “extremely intoxicated” outburst at a local restaurant.

Sherry McCulloch, 61, who lives in the Village de Allende, entered into a pre-trial intervention contract Wednesday in Lake County Court that will enable her to escape prosecution on a charge of disorderly intoxication if she lives up to the terms of the contract.

McCulloch must seek an alcohol evaluation and pursue any recommended treatment and she cannot possess or consume alcohol, according to a copy of the pre-trial intervention contract on file in Lake County Court. She has been ordered to perform 20 hours of community service, although she can “buy out” of community service at a rate of $10 per hour.

McCulloch was sitting in a passenger seat of a vehicle shortly before 9 p.m. July 24 in the parking lot of Carrabba’s Italian Grill at Rolling Acres Plaza when officers responded to investigate a report of a possible battery, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

McCulloch admitted she had “gotten into a verbal altercation with an unknown male subject prior to leaving the restaurant,” the report said. She denied that the altercation was physical. Officers saw that McCulloch had scratches on her knees, but she told police she “fell walking out of the restaurant.”

McCulloch got out of the vehicle, despite being told by police to remain in the vehicle. She nearly fell when she exited the vehicle, however she was caught by a police officer before she hit the pavement. McCulloch and her companions were offered the opportunity to “call for a ride due to all parties in the vehicle being too impaired to drive.”

McCulloch grabbed an officer by the right forearm and demanded to know, “Who do you think you are?” She took hold of the officer’s arm a second time.

“You are going to pay for this watch and see,” she said. “You don’t know who you are messing with.”

She then jumped toward the officer as if she was going to inflict a head butt, the report said. The tirade continued en route to the Lake County Jail, the report said.

