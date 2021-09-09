79.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, September 9, 2021
type here...

Wildwood police arrest suspect with drugs and cash during traffic stop

By Meta Minton

Daniel Pacheco
Daniel Pacheco

Wildwood police arrested a suspect with drugs and cash during a traffic stop early Thursday morning on County Road 466 near County Road 209 in Oxford.

Daniel Pacheco, 23, of Thonotossassa, had been a passenger in a silver Mitsubishi SUV which was pulled over shortly after 2 a.m. when a check revealed the woman who was the registered owner and driver of the vehicle was driving on a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Pacheco was in possession of a bag which held 13 plastic baggies containing cocaine, six pills which tested positive for MDMA, a digital scale, Psilocybin Mushrooms and $2,670 in cash.

He was arrested on charges of selling cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug equipment. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where bond was set at $20,500.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Odor from landfill permeating neighborhood in The Villages

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is concerned about a worsening odor problem coming from a nearby landfill.

President Biden’s performance

A Village of Mallory Square resident has a few questions for the Democrats about the performance of President Biden. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Should we pay for our mistakes?

A Spruce Creek South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, poses a question about who should pay for a mistake.

Response to Reed Panos’ criticism of The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Fenney resident offers a rebuttal to Reed Panos’ recent Opinion piece critical of The Villages Daily Sun.

Americans need to stop buying Chinese products

A Village of Alhambra resident would like to know why Americans continue to behave like sheep and won't stop buying Chinese-made products.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos