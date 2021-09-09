Wildwood police arrest suspect with drugs and cash during traffic stop

Wildwood police arrested a suspect with drugs and cash during a traffic stop early Thursday morning on County Road 466 near County Road 209 in Oxford.

Daniel Pacheco, 23, of Thonotossassa, had been a passenger in a silver Mitsubishi SUV which was pulled over shortly after 2 a.m. when a check revealed the woman who was the registered owner and driver of the vehicle was driving on a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Pacheco was in possession of a bag which held 13 plastic baggies containing cocaine, six pills which tested positive for MDMA, a digital scale, Psilocybin Mushrooms and $2,670 in cash.

He was arrested on charges of selling cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug equipment. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where bond was set at $20,500.