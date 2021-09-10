Man with Mexican driver’s license jailed after driving with dirty license plate

A man with a Mexican driver’s license was arrested after he was spotted driving a pickup truck with a dirty license plate.

Sauriano Salinas-Rubio, 25, of Fruitland Park, was at the wheel of a red Chevrolet pickup shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The license plate was “covered in dirt, therefore making it unreadable as I was driving behind it,” the arresting officer wrote in the report.

A traffic stop was initiated at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Hartsock Sawmill Road.

Salinas-Rubio indicated he does not speak English and does not have a driver’s license issued in the United States. He gave the officer his driver’s license from Mexico.

The registered owner of the vehicle was contacted and responded to the scene to retrieve the pickup truck.

Salinas-Rubio was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.