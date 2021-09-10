76.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, September 10, 2021
type here...

Revised holiday decoration policy in The Villages receives push back from officials

By Meta Minton

A revised holiday decoration policy in The Villages is receiving push back from some elected officials.

Community Development District 3 supervisors refused to vote Friday on the revised holiday decoration policy for District-owned property, such as gate entrances. You can read the revised policy, which includes how to submit a plan, at this link: District_Holiday_Decoration_Policy_8.23.21_FINAL

CDD 3 Supervisor Gail Lazenby echoed sentiments expressed by other supervisors about the “winter holidays,” which, according to the new policy, would last from Dec. 1 to Jan. 5.

“I have a problem with Dec. 1,” said Lazenby.

David Cain and Marie Duthie decorate the Santo Domingo gate.

The 25-year resident of The Villages said that many people traditionally begin decorating for the holidays around Thanksgiving. He also pointed out that on Jan. 6 Christians celebrate Epiphany.

CDD 3 supervisors asked that the newest version of the holiday decoration policy be revised to accommodate their extended “winter holiday” period. CDD 3 supervisors will take another look at the policy in October.

Community Development District 1 Supervisor Judy Biebesheimer cast the lone vote against the holiday decoration policy Friday at her board meeting. She also voiced concern with the winter holiday aspect of the policy and said she believed it was too restrictive, including the limit of colors.

“Why can’t you put up white wreathes with red ribbons?” she asked.

Village of Gilchrist residents put up Christmas decorations at their gate each year.

There is also the question of feather banners, which the 2020 version of the policy limited to six-feet in height due to concerns about safety. The new version of the policy does not limit the height of feather banners, but they must be properly distanced from roadways and multi-modal paths.

In 2020, with little fanfare, supervisors in community development districts across The Villages quietly approved the revised holiday decoration policy. Those revised rules particularly reined in popular feather banners, which were considered a liability risk if caught in the wind. Residents apparently did not realize a new policy went into effect and decorated as they had in years past, only to be surprised when their decorations in common areas of their village had been taken down without explanation.

American flag feather banners at the entry to the Village of Monarch Grove
American flag feather banners were on display over Labor Day at the entrance to the Village of Monarch Grove.

One of the primary changes in the revised holiday decoration policy is the provision that decorations that do not meet the guidelines will no longer be confiscated. Instead they will be “removed, tagged and marked” by District Property Management and tie-wrapped or otherwise secured and “dropped in place” for resident retrieval.

Assistant District Manager Carrie Duckett said it would be nearly impossible to come up with a policy that would please everyone.

“Most governments don’t usually allow residents to decorate on government property. We’re trying to satisfy as many residents as possible,” Duckett said.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Our nation’s greatest loss since 9/11

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reflects on our nation’s greatest loss since 9/11.

Trump and the loyal followers

A reader from Jupiter Beach reflects on the faithful followers of former President Donald Trump.

Odor from landfill permeating neighborhood in The Villages

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is concerned about a worsening odor problem coming from a nearby landfill.

President Biden’s performance

A Village of Mallory Square resident has a few questions for the Democrats about the performance of President Biden. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Should we pay for our mistakes?

A Spruce Creek South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, poses a question about who should pay for a mistake.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos