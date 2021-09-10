Revised holiday decoration policy in The Villages receives push back from officials

A revised holiday decoration policy in The Villages is receiving push back from some elected officials.

Community Development District 3 supervisors refused to vote Friday on the revised holiday decoration policy for District-owned property, such as gate entrances. You can read the revised policy, which includes how to submit a plan, at this link: District_Holiday_Decoration_Policy_8.23.21_FINAL

CDD 3 Supervisor Gail Lazenby echoed sentiments expressed by other supervisors about the “winter holidays,” which, according to the new policy, would last from Dec. 1 to Jan. 5.

“I have a problem with Dec. 1,” said Lazenby.

The 25-year resident of The Villages said that many people traditionally begin decorating for the holidays around Thanksgiving. He also pointed out that on Jan. 6 Christians celebrate Epiphany.

CDD 3 supervisors asked that the newest version of the holiday decoration policy be revised to accommodate their extended “winter holiday” period. CDD 3 supervisors will take another look at the policy in October.

Community Development District 1 Supervisor Judy Biebesheimer cast the lone vote against the holiday decoration policy Friday at her board meeting. She also voiced concern with the winter holiday aspect of the policy and said she believed it was too restrictive, including the limit of colors.

“Why can’t you put up white wreathes with red ribbons?” she asked.

There is also the question of feather banners, which the 2020 version of the policy limited to six-feet in height due to concerns about safety. The new version of the policy does not limit the height of feather banners, but they must be properly distanced from roadways and multi-modal paths.

In 2020, with little fanfare, supervisors in community development districts across The Villages quietly approved the revised holiday decoration policy. Those revised rules particularly reined in popular feather banners, which were considered a liability risk if caught in the wind. Residents apparently did not realize a new policy went into effect and decorated as they had in years past, only to be surprised when their decorations in common areas of their village had been taken down without explanation.

One of the primary changes in the revised holiday decoration policy is the provision that decorations that do not meet the guidelines will no longer be confiscated. Instead they will be “removed, tagged and marked” by District Property Management and tie-wrapped or otherwise secured and “dropped in place” for resident retrieval.

Assistant District Manager Carrie Duckett said it would be nearly impossible to come up with a policy that would please everyone.

“Most governments don’t usually allow residents to decorate on government property. We’re trying to satisfy as many residents as possible,” Duckett said.