Friday, September 10, 2021
Villager in golf cart arrested at Publix after crashing into two vehicles

By Meta Minton

Jack Wallace

A Villager was arrested at Publix after crashing his golf cart into two vehicles.

Jack Wallace, 66, who lives at 1109 Barcelona Drive in the Village of Hacienda East, was seated in his golf cart at 8:45 p.m. Thursday when officers were called to the parking lot of the Publix grocery store at La Plaza Grande, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Witnesses said Wallace had driven his golf cart into oncoming traffic, striking two vehicles.

Wallace, who was convicted of driving under the influence twice in 1990 and again in 2000, had slurred speech. He was also “very unsteady” on his feet.

“I’ve been drinking, officer,” he admitted.

Wallace said that he consumed five beers and two shots “throughout the course of the day,” the arrest report said.

He was arrested on a felony charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Lake County Jail on $10,000 bond.

In 2018, Wallace had been sentenced to time already served behind bars following his arrest after threatening women with a knife at his home in the Village of Hacienda East.

