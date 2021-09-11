CDD 4 suspects Developer to blame for ongoing problems in villa community

Community Development District 4 supervisors suspect that the Developer is to blame for stubborn drainage problems at a villa community in The Villages.

The problems are occurring in the Soulliere Villas in the Marion County section of The Villages. The Soulliere Villas were constructed less than five years ago as an addition to CDD 4 along with the Phillips Villas. Residents of the villas have complained about cracking of the streets caused by surging water.

Bruce Brown of District Property Management has been working with a civil engineer on the proposed installation of a partial underdrain system. Brown said he believes it would address the drainage issues in the villa community.

He said the villa roadways were installed and designed per The Villages’ standard, and have passed all inspections. However, he also conceded that other villas have had underdrain systems installed to address drainage issues. A similar problem has been an ongoing headache in Community Development District 10.

Despite assurances the Developer did everything right, CDD 4 supervisors remain suspicious as to the root of the drainage problem.

“There is at least contributory negligence on the part of the Developer. I think the Developer needs to step up and do the right thing. And I think we need to make that clear,” said Supervisor Don Deakin.

Supervisor Cliff Wiener said he would, “Just hate to see CDD 4 getting stuck with these bills.”

It was noted that the costs would be shared by all residents of CDD 4 and would not be limited to the residents of the Soulliere Villas.

Regardless of who winds up picking up the tab, the chairman of the CDD 4 said it is imperative to take action.

“We owe it to the people in the Soulliere Villas to get this thing fixed,” Chairman Jim Murphy said.