81.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, September 11, 2021
type here...

CDD 4 suspects Developer to blame for ongoing problems in villa community

By Meta Minton

Community Development District 4 supervisors suspect that the Developer is to blame for stubborn drainage problems at a villa community in The Villages.

The problems are occurring in the Soulliere Villas in the Marion County section of The Villages. The Soulliere Villas were constructed less than five years ago as an addition to CDD 4 along with the Phillips Villas. Residents of the villas have complained about cracking of the streets caused by surging water.

Bruce Brown of District Property Management has been working with a civil engineer on the proposed installation of a partial underdrain system. Brown said he believes it would address the drainage issues in the villa community.

He said the villa roadways were installed and designed per The Villages’ standard, and have passed all inspections. However, he also conceded that other villas have had underdrain systems installed to address drainage issues. A similar problem has been an ongoing headache in Community Development District 10.

Despite assurances the Developer did everything right, CDD 4 supervisors remain suspicious as to the root of the drainage problem.

“There is at least contributory negligence on the part of the Developer. I think the Developer needs to step up and do the right thing. And I think we need to make that clear,” said Supervisor Don Deakin.

Supervisor Cliff Wiener said he would, “Just hate to see CDD 4 getting stuck with these bills.”

It was noted that the costs would be shared by all residents of CDD 4 and would not be limited to the residents of the Soulliere Villas.

Regardless of who winds up picking up the tab, the chairman of the CDD 4 said it is imperative to take action.

“We owe it to the people in the Soulliere Villas to get this thing fixed,” Chairman Jim Murphy said.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Villager thankful for bank employee who helped him out when scammed

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale East resident expresses his appreciation for an employee at Citizens First Bank who helped him out after he was scammed.

President Biden’s performance is nothing short of brilliant

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that President Biden's performance is nothing short of brilliant.

Court provides protection from DeSantis’ distorted views of our constitutional freedoms

In a Letter to the Editor, the chairman of the Florida Democratic Party weighs in on what the court has to say about Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “disingenuous, dystopian and distorted views of our constitutional freedoms.”

Our nation’s greatest loss since 9/11

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reflects on our nation’s greatest loss since 9/11.

Trump and the loyal followers

A reader from Jupiter Beach reflects on the faithful followers of former President Donald Trump.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos