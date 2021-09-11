79.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, September 11, 2021
type here...

Inspector finds high-priority violations at VKI Japanese Steakhouse

By Staff Report

A health inspector found high-priority violations during a recent visit to VKI Japanese Steakhouse in The Villages.

There were four high-priority violations discovered during the Aug. 31 inspection at the steakhouse at 1004 Old Mill Run at Lake Sumter Landing, according to a report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

The VKI Japanese Steakhouse in The Villages
The VKI Japanese Steakhouse in The Villages

The first high-priority violation involved raw chicken being stored over oranges and lemons.

The second high-priority violation centered on tilapia, salmon, chicken breast, scallops, and shrimp not being properly date marked. It was a repeat violation.

The third high-priority violation included a temperature violation for garlic and oil on a hamachi set-up cart. It was also a repeat violation, the inspection report indicated.

The fourth high-priority violation also involved time/temperature of sushi rice.

There were also several basic violation found by the inspector, including an employee eating while preparing food; buildup of food debris and soil on equipment door handles; cloth being used to cover salads; and employees storing personal items in or above food preparation areas.

The violations were corrected on site, the report noted.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Villager thankful for bank employee who helped him out when scammed

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale East resident expresses his appreciation for an employee at Citizens First Bank who helped him out after he was scammed.

President Biden’s performance is nothing short of brilliant

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that President Biden's performance is nothing short of brilliant.

Court provides protection from DeSantis’ distorted views of our constitutional freedoms

In a Letter to the Editor, the chairman of the Florida Democratic Party weighs in on what the court has to say about Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “disingenuous, dystopian and distorted views of our constitutional freedoms.”

Our nation’s greatest loss since 9/11

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reflects on our nation’s greatest loss since 9/11.

Trump and the loyal followers

A reader from Jupiter Beach reflects on the faithful followers of former President Donald Trump.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos