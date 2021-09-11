Inspector finds high-priority violations at VKI Japanese Steakhouse

A health inspector found high-priority violations during a recent visit to VKI Japanese Steakhouse in The Villages.

There were four high-priority violations discovered during the Aug. 31 inspection at the steakhouse at 1004 Old Mill Run at Lake Sumter Landing, according to a report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

The first high-priority violation involved raw chicken being stored over oranges and lemons.

The second high-priority violation centered on tilapia, salmon, chicken breast, scallops, and shrimp not being properly date marked. It was a repeat violation.

The third high-priority violation included a temperature violation for garlic and oil on a hamachi set-up cart. It was also a repeat violation, the inspection report indicated.

The fourth high-priority violation also involved time/temperature of sushi rice.

There were also several basic violation found by the inspector, including an employee eating while preparing food; buildup of food debris and soil on equipment door handles; cloth being used to cover salads; and employees storing personal items in or above food preparation areas.

The violations were corrected on site, the report noted.