81.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, September 11, 2021
type here...

Michigan teen flees hotel in The Villages in mother’s rental vehicle

By Meta Minton

A Michigan teen was arrested after fleeing a hotel in The Villages in his mother’s rental vehicle.

The mother contacted law enforcement shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday to report that her white Nissan Pathfinder with New York plates had been stolen from the Marriott TownePlace Suites in Spanish Springs, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The Detroit woman told police she was staying at the hotel with her husband and 17-year-old son.

A check of the hotel’s surveillance system showed the teen getting into the vehicle at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and leaving the parking lot. He was spotted later that night in the parking lot of Kohl’s. When a Lady Lake police officer activated her patrol vehicle’s emergency lights and began chasing the rental SUV, the teen fled at a high rate of speed down Fennell Boulevard, driving over a curb, through a construction area and then crashing into a barbed wire fence. He fled on foot from the scene of the crash.

The teenager, who was arrested back at the hotel, had fresh scratches and abrasions on both of his legs.

He was arrested on charges of fleeing law enforcement and leaving the scene of a crash. He was a juvenile at the time of his arrest, but turned 18 on Saturday, Sept. 11.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Villager thankful for bank employee who helped him out when scammed

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale East resident expresses his appreciation for an employee at Citizens First Bank who helped him out after he was scammed.

President Biden’s performance is nothing short of brilliant

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that President Biden's performance is nothing short of brilliant.

Court provides protection from DeSantis’ distorted views of our constitutional freedoms

In a Letter to the Editor, the chairman of the Florida Democratic Party weighs in on what the court has to say about Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “disingenuous, dystopian and distorted views of our constitutional freedoms.”

Our nation’s greatest loss since 9/11

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reflects on our nation’s greatest loss since 9/11.

Trump and the loyal followers

A reader from Jupiter Beach reflects on the faithful followers of former President Donald Trump.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos