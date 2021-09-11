Michigan teen flees hotel in The Villages in mother’s rental vehicle

A Michigan teen was arrested after fleeing a hotel in The Villages in his mother’s rental vehicle.

The mother contacted law enforcement shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday to report that her white Nissan Pathfinder with New York plates had been stolen from the Marriott TownePlace Suites in Spanish Springs, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The Detroit woman told police she was staying at the hotel with her husband and 17-year-old son.

A check of the hotel’s surveillance system showed the teen getting into the vehicle at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and leaving the parking lot. He was spotted later that night in the parking lot of Kohl’s. When a Lady Lake police officer activated her patrol vehicle’s emergency lights and began chasing the rental SUV, the teen fled at a high rate of speed down Fennell Boulevard, driving over a curb, through a construction area and then crashing into a barbed wire fence. He fled on foot from the scene of the crash.

The teenager, who was arrested back at the hotel, had fresh scratches and abrasions on both of his legs.

He was arrested on charges of fleeing law enforcement and leaving the scene of a crash. He was a juvenile at the time of his arrest, but turned 18 on Saturday, Sept. 11.