Ronald Peaslee

Ronald Wesley Peaslee, age 76, died of lung cancer on September 4, 2021, in The Villages, Florida.

Ron is survived by his wife of 52 years, Cassie Peaslee, his children Ryan Wesley Peaslee (Drue) and Amy Katherine Hanna (Bob) and grandchildren Katherine Grace Peaslee, River Wesley Peaslee, Jameson Ryan Peaslee and Samuel Robert Hanna.

Ron was born on July 25, 1945 to Alma and Raymond Peaslee. He served six years in the U. S. Navy before earning his Bachelor’s degree from University of Maryland. Ron retired from the Maryland Park Police Service, and then taught middle-school Art for another five years, in Annapolis, Maryland before moving to The Villages in 2001.

Ron enjoyed golf, woodcarving, fishing, and hunting with his son and grandchildren.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home, 1008 Bichara Blvd. in the Spanish Springs shopping center, between Belk and Hallmark. A reception will follow at the Savannah Center, 1545 N Buena Vista Blvd, The Villages. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ron’s life.