Saturday, September 11, 2021
Villager thankful for bank employee who helped him out when scammed

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I was scammed on our PC. It read, “Take this survey by Thevillages and get a free prize.” I didn’t read the fine print because I thought it was from The Villages. It’s not from The Villages.
They printed Thevillages without a separation between “The” and “villages.” False advertising. They did say not authorized by “Thevillages.”
I went to the bank to stop the over $100 payment but it was already taken out. This young lady at the Citizens First Bank at Mulberry Plaza took me under wing and called the phone number I gave her and got the problem straightened out. I had already called this number but with no help. This young woman was so helpful, but I lost her name in all my paper work.

Melvin Zimmerman
Village of Springdale East

 

