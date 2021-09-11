81.6 F
The Villages
Saturday, September 11, 2021
Woman with takeoff on scales of justice tattoo arrested after claiming she has ‘nothing to hide’

By Meta Minton

A woman with a takeoff on the scales of justice tattooed on her back was arrested after claiming she had “nothing to hide.”

Kiesha Jacqueline Hopkins, 20, of Fruitland Park, was driving a vehicle at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Berckman Street and College Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. Officers were aware that her driver’s license was suspended for failure to pay a traffic fine. She had been warned during a previous trespassing complaint investigation that she should not be driving.

Kiesha Hopkins has a takeoff on the scales of justice tattooed on her back.

When she was pulled over Thursday, an officer asked to search her vehicle.

“I don’t know what y’all looking for, but go ahead I have nothing to hide,” she told police.

An officer found a small clear blue glass smoking device and a multi-colored glass smoking device which contained a small amount of burnt marijuana. When the officer showed her the pipes, Hopkins claimed she’d only smoked marijuana out of them “one time” and she was keeping them as a “souvenir.”

She was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Villager thankful for bank employee who helped him out when scammed

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale East resident expresses his appreciation for an employee at Citizens First Bank who helped him out after he was scammed.

President Biden’s performance is nothing short of brilliant

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that President Biden's performance is nothing short of brilliant.

Court provides protection from DeSantis’ distorted views of our constitutional freedoms

In a Letter to the Editor, the chairman of the Florida Democratic Party weighs in on what the court has to say about Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “disingenuous, dystopian and distorted views of our constitutional freedoms.”

Our nation’s greatest loss since 9/11

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reflects on our nation’s greatest loss since 9/11.

Trump and the loyal followers

A reader from Jupiter Beach reflects on the faithful followers of former President Donald Trump.

