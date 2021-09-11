Woman with takeoff on scales of justice tattoo arrested after claiming she has ‘nothing to hide’

A woman with a takeoff on the scales of justice tattooed on her back was arrested after claiming she had “nothing to hide.”

Kiesha Jacqueline Hopkins, 20, of Fruitland Park, was driving a vehicle at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Berckman Street and College Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. Officers were aware that her driver’s license was suspended for failure to pay a traffic fine. She had been warned during a previous trespassing complaint investigation that she should not be driving.

When she was pulled over Thursday, an officer asked to search her vehicle.

“I don’t know what y’all looking for, but go ahead I have nothing to hide,” she told police.

An officer found a small clear blue glass smoking device and a multi-colored glass smoking device which contained a small amount of burnt marijuana. When the officer showed her the pipes, Hopkins claimed she’d only smoked marijuana out of them “one time” and she was keeping them as a “souvenir.”

She was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.