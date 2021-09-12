Filipino-American Republicans join in 9/11 Villagers for Trump golf cart rally

To honor and remember the heroes and those who perished on 9/11, 20 years ago, Filipino-American Republicans led by Coordinator Mina Freson and assisted by Vina Mangahas joined the Patriotic Golf Cart Rally on Saturday, organized by Villagers for Trump.

“The hugely successful turnout of golf carts with Patriotic signs snaked its way from Sumter Landing to Brownwood to cheering crowds of by-standers giving thumbs-up signs.It was a moving and inspiring response by so many,” said Tita Dumagsa, a member of the Filipino-American Republicans in The Villages.

Participating in the event were, Merly and Jun Lavengco of the Village of Sunset Pointe; Dr. Ted Exconde, Village of Sabal Chase; Ramon Ramos, Village of Briar Meadow; Gil Ocampo, Village of Pine Ridge; Mo and Citas Trinidad, Village of Largo; Mina Freson, Village of Bridgeport at Sumter Landing; Vina Mangahas, Village of Lakeshore Cottages; May Sancilio, Village of Pine Ridge; Emma Sanossian, Village of Pine Hills; Manolita Ocampo, Village of Pine Ridge; Ching Barretto-Ramos, Village of Briar Meadow; Tita Dumagsa, Village of Fenney; and Julie Montinola, Village of Largo.

