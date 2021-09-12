84.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, September 12, 2021
type here...

Filipino-American Republicans join in 9/11 Villagers for Trump golf cart rally

By Staff Report

To honor and remember the heroes and those who perished on 9/11, 20 years ago, Filipino-American Republicans led by Coordinator Mina Freson and assisted by Vina Mangahas  joined the Patriotic  Golf Cart Rally on Saturday, organized by Villagers for Trump.

“The hugely successful turnout of golf carts with Patriotic signs snaked its way from Sumter Landing to Brownwood to cheering crowds of by-standers giving thumbs-up signs.It was a moving and inspiring response by so many,” said Tita Dumagsa, a member of  the Filipino-American Republicans in The Villages.

Filipino American Republicans joinedin Saturdays Villages for Trump golf cart rally
Filipino-American Republicans joined in Saturday’s Villagers for Trump golf cart rally.

 Participating in the event were, Merly and Jun Lavengco of the Village of Sunset Pointe; Dr. Ted Exconde, Village of Sabal Chase; Ramon Ramos, Village of Briar Meadow; Gil Ocampo, Village of Pine Ridge; Mo and Citas Trinidad, Village of Largo; Mina Freson, Village of Bridgeport at Sumter Landing; Vina Mangahas, Village of Lakeshore Cottages; May Sancilio, Village of Pine Ridge; Emma Sanossian, Village of Pine Hills; Manolita Ocampo, Village of Pine Ridge; Ching Barretto-Ramos, Village of Briar Meadow; Tita Dumagsa, Village of Fenney; and Julie Montinola, Village of Largo.

Share your club’s news at [email protected]

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

More evidence of Trump Derangement Syndrome

A Village of Mallory Square resident calls out a case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Thank you for Letter to the Editor on COVID response

A Village of Caroline resident is grateful for a previous letter writer’s stance on our nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bill could impact the residents of The Villages immensely

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident urges fellow Villagers to keep an eye on an important piece of legislation.

Villager thankful for bank employee who helped him out when scammed

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale East resident expresses his appreciation for an employee at Citizens First Bank who helped him out after he was scammed.

President Biden’s performance is nothing short of brilliant

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that President Biden's performance is nothing short of brilliant.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos