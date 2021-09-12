84.8 F
Former Coleman prison officer pleads guilty in bribery case

By Staff Report

A former Coleman Federal Correctional Complex prison officer has pleaded guilty in a bribery case.

Wayne Grant Jr., 27, of Orlando, has pleaded guilty to receipt of a bribe by a public official. He faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Grant was indicted on March 31.

According to court documents, Grant worked as a corrections officer at the Coleman Federal Correctional Complex in Sumter County. In December 2020, Grant agreed to smuggle methamphetamine into the prison for an inmate in exchange for money. Once federal authorities were notified, Grant unwittingly began communicating with an undercover agent to complete the transaction. Federal agents mailed approximately 70 grams of fake methamphetamine and $2,000 in money orders to Grant. Agents observed Grant retrieving the package from his post office box. Grant subsequently deposited the money orders into his bank account. During his assigned shift on Feb. 4, Grant smuggled the contraband into FCC Coleman and provided it to an inmate.

This case was investigated by the Department of Justice, Office of the Inspector General and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with assistance from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Tyrie Boyer.

