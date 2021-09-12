Inspector finds hygiene violations at Dunkin’ Donuts in The Villages

A health inspector found hygiene violations during a recent visit to a Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant in The Villages.
The violations were found Aug. 31 at the Dunkin’ Donuts at Southern Trace Plaza on County Road 466, according to a report from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation
There were two high-priority violations:
• An employee “touched bare body part and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Server touched headset then uniforms, then food.”
• “Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands – ready-to-eat food intended to be heated as a sole ingredient not immediately heated to 145 degrees F after bare hand contact.”
The inspector also found an employee had an “ineffective hair restraint while engaging in food preparation.”
Intermediate violations included lack of a food manager certification and no proof of employee training.
There was also the accumulation of black/green mold in the interior of an ice machine and an employee had a beverage container on a food preparation table.
The restaurant was not shut down, but a follow-up inspection was required, according to DPBR records.