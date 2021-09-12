84.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, September 12, 2021
type here...

Inspector finds hygiene violations at Dunkin’ Donuts in The Villages

By Staff Report

A health inspector found hygiene violations during a recent visit to a Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant in The Villages.

The violations were found Aug. 31 at the Dunkin’ Donuts at Southern Trace Plaza on County Road 466, according to a report from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation

There were two high-priority violations:

• An employee “touched bare body part and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Server touched headset then uniforms, then food.” 

• “Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands – ready-to-eat food intended to be heated as a sole ingredient not immediately heated to 145 degrees F after bare hand contact.”

The inspector also found an employee had an “ineffective hair restraint while engaging in food preparation.”

Intermediate violations included lack of a food manager certification and no proof of employee training.

There was also the accumulation of black/green mold in the interior of an ice machine and an employee had a beverage container on a food preparation table.

The restaurant was not shut down, but a follow-up inspection was required, according to DPBR records.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

More evidence of Trump Derangement Syndrome

A Village of Mallory Square resident calls out a case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Thank you for Letter to the Editor on COVID response

A Village of Caroline resident is grateful for a previous letter writer’s stance on our nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bill could impact the residents of The Villages immensely

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident urges fellow Villagers to keep an eye on an important piece of legislation.

Villager thankful for bank employee who helped him out when scammed

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale East resident expresses his appreciation for an employee at Citizens First Bank who helped him out after he was scammed.

President Biden’s performance is nothing short of brilliant

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that President Biden's performance is nothing short of brilliant.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos