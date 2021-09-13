All German car show to benefit The Villages’ Dollars for Scholars

An all German car show in October will benefit The Villages’ Dollars for Scholars.

The car show will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at Harbor Hills at 6538 Lake Griffin Road in Lady Lake. Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and BMW automobiles will be on display.

The 15-piece Villages German Band will perform.

The price of admission is a guest donation and you can obtain a ticket at: https://tiny.one/agsc2021

Those attending are encouraged to bring folding chairs. Lunch can be purchased at Harbor Hills Country Club.

For more information, contact Mike Roth at (513) 646-6523.