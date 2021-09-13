90.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, September 13, 2021
type here...

Woman arrested after allegedly forcibly entering man friend’s home in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Lorie Kingsbury
Lorie Kingsbury

A woman was arrested after allegedly forcibly entering her man friend’s home in The Villages.

Lorie Ann Kingsbury, 67, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, went to her 71-year-old man friend’s home and entered through the open garage door, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The man heard knocking at the interior door in his garage leading into his laundry room. The man opened the door and saw Kingsbury and she told him she “wanted to talk.” He asked the Olathe, Kansas native to leave, but she pushed passed him and entered the home. She entered the home’s kitchen and he continued to ask her to leave.

The man told deputies that Kingsbury and been showing up at his workplace. He said that on Friday, he texted her with a firm message on the advice of law enforcement.

“Do what you want but this is the last time I’m going to tell you to go away and leave me/us alone. Next time someone else will be telling you and that’s a fact,” he said in the text.

Kingsbury was arrested on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65, due to her pushing past him in the doorway. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Domestic terrorists are the real threat to our nation

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Poinciana resident warns that domestic terrorists are the real threat to our nation.

President Biden’s performance, are you kidding?

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders what a Villager was thinking when he praised President Biden’s performance.

The Villages Daily Sun’s coverage of 9/11

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident is curious why The Villages Daily Sun’s anniversary coverage of 9/11 ran one day after the anniversary. Read her Letter to the Editor.

More evidence of Trump Derangement Syndrome

A Village of Mallory Square resident calls out a case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Thank you for Letter to the Editor on COVID response

A Village of Caroline resident is grateful for a previous letter writer’s stance on our nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos