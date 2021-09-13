Woman arrested after allegedly forcibly entering man friend’s home in The Villages

A woman was arrested after allegedly forcibly entering her man friend’s home in The Villages.

Lorie Ann Kingsbury, 67, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, went to her 71-year-old man friend’s home and entered through the open garage door, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The man heard knocking at the interior door in his garage leading into his laundry room. The man opened the door and saw Kingsbury and she told him she “wanted to talk.” He asked the Olathe, Kansas native to leave, but she pushed passed him and entered the home. She entered the home’s kitchen and he continued to ask her to leave.

The man told deputies that Kingsbury and been showing up at his workplace. He said that on Friday, he texted her with a firm message on the advice of law enforcement.

“Do what you want but this is the last time I’m going to tell you to go away and leave me/us alone. Next time someone else will be telling you and that’s a fact,” he said in the text.

Kingsbury was arrested on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65, due to her pushing past him in the doorway. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.