Monday, September 13, 2021
Wrong-way driver arrested on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 with multitude of pills

By Meta Minton

Robert Daryl Williams

A wrong-way driver was arrested on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 with a multitude of pills and a gun found in his vehicle.

Robert Daryl Williams, 59, who lives on Eagles Nest Road in Fruitland Park, was driving a Toyota RAV4 on Saturday night when he was reported to law enforcement as a possibly intoxicated driver, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

An officer began pursuing the vehicle and at one point it began traveling northbound in the southbound lane of U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Williams pulled over and the keys were seized from his vehicle.

Williams told the officer he is on “multiple pills,” including muscle relaxers and pain killers. He also admitted he had smoked marijuana. He provided police with a urine sample.

During an inventory of his vehicle, a .22-caliber rifle was found along with multiple prescription pill bottles, containing, Fenofibrate, Baclofen, Meloxicam, Linsinoril and Duloxetine.

Williams was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

