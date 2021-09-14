79.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Anti-vacciners should be accountable for their choice

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I have personally been vaccinated against COVID-19.
I understand many people, for various reasons have chosen to not get a vaccine. I have gotten the Moderna vaccine which is not 100 percent effective. Do I and others who have not made the choice to possibly become infected from the ones who made a choice not to be vaccinated have any recourse if we get COVID-19 from them?
Where is the choice the vaccinated have against people who chose not to be vaccinated and spread COVID-19?

Norman Tahler
Village of Santo Domingo

 

