Anti-vacciners should be accountable for their choice

To the Editor:

I have personally been vaccinated against COVID-19.

I understand many people, for various reasons have chosen to not get a vaccine. I have gotten the Moderna vaccine which is not 100 percent effective. Do I and others who have not made the choice to possibly become infected from the ones who made a choice not to be vaccinated have any recourse if we get COVID-19 from them?

Where is the choice the vaccinated have against people who chose not to be vaccinated and spread COVID-19?

Norman Tahler

Village of Santo Domingo