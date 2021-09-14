79.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Fruitland Park man arrested after alleged altercation involving woman

By Meta Minton

Donald Michael Cox
A Fruitland Park man was arrested after an alleged altercation involving a woman at his home.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called at 5:43 p.m. Monday to a home on Picciola Road after 40-year-old Donald Michael Cox came home and “busted down” the bedroom door during an argument with a woman with whom he shares a child, according to an arrest report. She ran out the back door, but Cox pushed her to the ground, the report said.

A criminal history check revealed Cox has a prior conviction for battery.

The Ohio native was taken into custody on a third-degree felony charge of battery. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.

