Fruitland Park man arrested after alleged altercation involving woman

A Fruitland Park man was arrested after an alleged altercation involving a woman at his home.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called at 5:43 p.m. Monday to a home on Picciola Road after 40-year-old Donald Michael Cox came home and “busted down” the bedroom door during an argument with a woman with whom he shares a child, according to an arrest report. She ran out the back door, but Cox pushed her to the ground, the report said.

A criminal history check revealed Cox has a prior conviction for battery.

The Ohio native was taken into custody on a third-degree felony charge of battery. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.