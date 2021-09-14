88.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Realtors running ads for homes already sold

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

By a show of hands how many people have gone to a car dealer and the sales person took them out to see the cars that were already sold? Show of hands how many people have gone to a grocery store and saw aisles where only the groceries that were already sold were sitting? Lastly, How many individuals have gone to a home improvement store and the only thing in the building were carts and flatbeds full of items that were already sold?
The answer to all of these questions is ZERO. No one goes anywhere purposely looking to buy something that has already been sold. However, the realtors in this area are so arrogant, so full of themselves that they fill pages upon pages with ads in the news paper of homes that they have already sold, Why? Nobody and I mean NOBODY gives a rats patootie about opening a paper and seeing nothing but SOLD labels on all the pictures of homes in the classified ads.
It just tells me how pompous and pretentious these companies and their employees really are. So this individual has decided when and if I ever sell my home it will be with someone who needs to put food on the table and shows only homes that are AVAILABLE on the market and isn’t so full of themselves that they take out full page ads in the local rag to beat their chests with. Stop wasting paper ad space and people’s time, because I can assure you no one ever looks forward to the classified ads to see what’s already sold in ANY category, EVER!

Benjamin Vary
Village of Glenbrook

 

