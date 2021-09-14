79.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
type here...

Villager poised to escape prosecution in road rage incident at Dunkin’ Donuts

By Meta Minton

John Inglima

A Villager is poised to escape prosecution in a road rage incident earlier this year at Dunkin’ Donuts.

John Inglima, 77, of the Village of Osceola Hills, entered into a pre-trial intervention contract last week in Sumter County Court. According to the terms of the contract, he cannot have contact with the victim and must pay $400 in court and prosecution costs. He was also ordered to perform 25 hours of community service, but was given the option of “buying out” at a rate of $10 per hour.

The road rage incident occurred on the afternoon of March 18 when Inglima used his vehicle to block a woman’s car after she pulled into the Dunkin’ Donuts at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages. He got out and approached the driver’s side window, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

She rolled her window down a few inches and Inglima “reached through the window and slapped her on the right side of the face with an open hand,” the report said. The woman got out of the vehicle to confront Inglima, who is a native of Sicily, Italy. He struck the woman with his fist in her upper chest area and scratched her neck. The woman hit Inglima and he grabbed her arms, to keep her from hitting him again. Inglima’s wife got out of the vehicle and separated her husband from the woman. Inglima and his wife left the scene. The woman’s grandmother and a Dunkin’ Donuts manager witnessed the attack and provided statements to law enforcement.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Anti-vacciners should be accountable for their choice

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident contends that anti-vacciners should be accountable for their choice.

Are any of the statues safe?

A Village of Alhambra resident asks if any of the statues in the United States are safe. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Realtors running ads for homes already sold

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he is frustrated about the newspaper being full of ads for homes that are already sold.

Domestic terrorists are the real threat to our nation

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Poinciana resident warns that domestic terrorists are the real threat to our nation.

President Biden’s performance, are you kidding?

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders what a Villager was thinking when he praised President Biden’s performance.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos