Villager poised to escape prosecution in road rage incident at Dunkin’ Donuts

A Villager is poised to escape prosecution in a road rage incident earlier this year at Dunkin’ Donuts.

John Inglima, 77, of the Village of Osceola Hills, entered into a pre-trial intervention contract last week in Sumter County Court. According to the terms of the contract, he cannot have contact with the victim and must pay $400 in court and prosecution costs. He was also ordered to perform 25 hours of community service, but was given the option of “buying out” at a rate of $10 per hour.

The road rage incident occurred on the afternoon of March 18 when Inglima used his vehicle to block a woman’s car after she pulled into the Dunkin’ Donuts at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages. He got out and approached the driver’s side window, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

She rolled her window down a few inches and Inglima “reached through the window and slapped her on the right side of the face with an open hand,” the report said. The woman got out of the vehicle to confront Inglima, who is a native of Sicily, Italy. He struck the woman with his fist in her upper chest area and scratched her neck. The woman hit Inglima and he grabbed her arms, to keep her from hitting him again. Inglima’s wife got out of the vehicle and separated her husband from the woman. Inglima and his wife left the scene. The woman’s grandmother and a Dunkin’ Donuts manager witnessed the attack and provided statements to law enforcement.