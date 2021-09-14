William Lord

William “Bill” Lord passed away September 8, 2021.

A Minnesota native, he migrated down to The Villages, FL in 2005 to retire with his best friend and wife, Wendy, where they embraced the “retired” lifestyle with enthusiasm. They got involved in all kinds of clubs including The Mustang Club and The Villages Billiards Club. Many of their memories and friends were made there.

Bill Lord was a kind man with a big personality and an even bigger heart. He was very generous and would captivate a room with his stories. He was a husband, and a father, and a brother, an uncle, a nephew and a veteran. He was also stubborn, hard headed, and….stubborn. He was full of adventure and took his wife Wendy along for the ride.

If you were lucky enough to hear one of Bill’s stories, you could have heard about the time he ordered pizza for his son’s entire football team while they were camping. Or the time that he drove from Detroit on a Friday night to see his daughter play soccer in North Carolina, turn around and drive to New York to see his son play football on Saturday and then turn around again to see his daughter play soccer again in North Carolina. To Bill, that was nothing. That was just what he did. He loved his family.

Bill is survived by his wife Wendy, offspring Scot Lord (Kelli Lord) and Ali Smith (Michael Smith), his sister Kathi Hemken, his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Gary and Joan Maciejny, and his four grandchildren Hayden, Braddock, Finley, Kaelyn.