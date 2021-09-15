88.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Husband with COVID-19 received excellent care at The Villages hospital

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Recent experience with UF Health-The Villages Hospital and The Villages Health has been a very pleasant experience for my husband and me. For seven weeks last year my husband was hospitalized with COVID-19 in seriously critical condition in The Villages hospital ICU unit. The communication and care from the nurses and his doctor was above and beyond what we expected. The care, under difficult circumstances, was professional and caring.
My personal experience with the Brownwood Specialty Care Center, The surgery center, and The Villages Health expedited my care with ease while handling my health problem. Everyone from the initial front desk contact, arrangement of appointments for me, the nurses, the anesthesiologist, the cleanliness and comfort of the buildings all were excellent. How fortunate can I be. Dr. Smita Ojha, (my primary) and Dr. Michele Cofield (my surgeon) took care of me during this time. They are the best!! Thank you UF Health, and The Villages Health.

Betty Dulban
Village of Virginia Trace

 

Headlines

Homeless man living behind Waffle House arrested on child abuse warrant

Crime
A homeless man living behind the Waffle House restaurant in Wildwood was arrested on a warrant charging him with child abuse.
Read more

Extract Wellness offers beginner’s guide to getting started with CBD

Business
Have questions about CBD? What product, how much do I take, how much is it – Where do I begin? Extract Wellness answers for you.
Read more

Program offered through United Way helps those struggling to pay SECO power bills

News
A program offered through the United Way is aimed at helping those struggling to pay SECO power bills.
Read more

Villager poised to escape prosecution in road rage incident at Dunkin’ Donuts

Crime
A Villager is poised to escape prosecution in a road rage incident earlier this year at Dunkin’ Donuts.
Read more

Wildwood’s property tax revenue soars thanks to growth of The Villages

News
Wildwood’s property tax revenue is soaring thanks to the growth of The Villages. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has the story.
Read more

More Headlines

Sumter P.R.E.P. Academy student charged in potential school shooting plot

Crime
A 15-year-old Sumter P.R.E.P. Academy student was arrested Tuesday in a potential school shooting plot.
Read more

Detectives seeking suspected vodka thief from Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza

Crime
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking a suspected thief who slipped a bottle of vodka into his pants at the Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Can you help?
Read more

Wildwood welcomes food truck festival but declines to donate $10,000

News
Wildwood officials are welcoming an upcoming food truck festival, but have declined to donate $10,000 to help pay for the event.
Read more

Villager free on bond in pending DUI case jailed after caught driving again

Crime
A Villager free on bond in a pending drunk driving case was jailed after he was caught driving again.
Read more

Suspected catalytic converter thief tasered after reaching for loaded gun

Crime
A suspected catalytic converter thief was tasered after reaching for a loaded gun after his vehicle got stuck in some shrubbery near the intersection of Rolling Acres Road and County Road 466 in Lady Lake.
Read more
