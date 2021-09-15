Husband with COVID-19 received excellent care at The Villages hospital

To the Editor:

Recent experience with UF Health-The Villages Hospital and The Villages Health has been a very pleasant experience for my husband and me. For seven weeks last year my husband was hospitalized with COVID-19 in seriously critical condition in The Villages hospital ICU unit. The communication and care from the nurses and his doctor was above and beyond what we expected. The care, under difficult circumstances, was professional and caring.

My personal experience with the Brownwood Specialty Care Center, The surgery center, and The Villages Health expedited my care with ease while handling my health problem. Everyone from the initial front desk contact, arrangement of appointments for me, the nurses, the anesthesiologist, the cleanliness and comfort of the buildings all were excellent. How fortunate can I be. Dr. Smita Ojha, (my primary) and Dr. Michele Cofield (my surgeon) took care of me during this time. They are the best!! Thank you UF Health, and The Villages Health.

Betty Dulban

Village of Virginia Trace