Michael Rolfs

Wednesday, September 15, 2021
By Staff Report

On Wednesday, September 08, 2021, Michael Vernon Rolfs (Mike), loving father of two daughters, passed away at age 53.

Mike was welcomed to the world on July 15, 1968 in Omaha, NE to Melvin (Mel) and Darlene Rolfs. He had a vast knowledge and training in the trades especially HVAC where he worked for decades.

Mike had a passion for his daughters and of course his motorcycle. He also loved spending time with friends and riding his Harley. Mike was especially drawn to the outdoors. He was known for his quick wit, his kind and compassionate spirit, readiness to help and mentor others and of course his “DAD JOKES”.

Mike’s joy and devotion for service and helping others is truly evident when speaking with anyone who he met.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Mel, his mother, Darlene, his brother Steven, and His biological mother Sherry Anderson. He is survived by his daughters, Michaela Rolfs, Candice Gilbert, his sister Pamela (Mejstrik), her husband Tom Mejstrik, Niece Ashley, Nephew Tom Jr, brother Brian Rolfs, Lori Fisher, Niece Cate, six grandchildren, several other family members, and his lifelong best friend RJ Blessie. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, September 18th, 2021 at the Heirs-Baxley Funeral Home 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages FL 32162 from 3 o’clock until 5 o’clock p.m. Donations in lieu of flowere please make donations on Mike’s name to Harley-Davidson Foundation

