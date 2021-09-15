Return of snowbirds may necessitate brushing up on roundabouts

With so many snowbirds returning to The Villages, brushing up on the rules of the roundabouts might be in order.

Roundabouts can be a challenge here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, particularly if you’re breaking the law.

A woman with New York plates was arrested earlier this month after crashing in a roundabout near Savannah Center. Wildwood police have stepped up enforcement after a motorcyclist died after a high-speed crash in the roundabout between the Village of Marsh Bend and the Village of McClure. A drunk driving suspect was arrested after a single-vehicle crash in that same roundabout in August.

The Sumter County Board of County Commissioners in cooperation with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has developed an educational guide to navigating roundabouts in Sumter County. At the request of Sumter County officials, the District is providing this brochure for your information. If you have any questions regarding this information, please contact the Sumter County Public Works Department at (352) 793-0240.

For a full explanation about roundabouts, follow the link below:

http://www.districtgov.org/community/Roundabout-02-08-12.pdf