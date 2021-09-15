88.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, September 15, 2021
type here...

Sumter County commissioners vote to slash tax rate

By Marv Balousek

A tentative property tax rate of $6.24 per $1,000 assessed valuation in next year’s proposed budget wasn’t low enough for Sumter County commissioners.

They voted Tuesday night to slash the rate to $6.15 along with some spending reductions.

The new rate would be a 4.37 percent decrease from last year’s rate of $6.43 per $1,000 assessed valuation and below the rolled-back rate of $6.24. The rolled-back rate is the amount needed to collect the same revenue as the prior year excluding new construction.

Final approval of the county’s 2021-22 budget is expected after a second public hearing on Sept. 28. The fiscal year begins Oct. 1.

Spending cuts to achieve the lower tax rate include cutting two of three proposed public information employees, eliminating a reserve fund and delaying acquisition of a street sweeper.

Due to the rate cut, Sumter County would collect an estimated $89.5 million in property taxes, up from $85.7 million during the current fiscal year. Property taxes are the largest of the county’s 76 revenue sources.

The $135 million general fund, also reduced by the rate cut, includes intergovernmental revenue, a communications services tax and local option taxes as well as property tax revenue.

County Administrator Bradley Arnold said the county has received about half of a $25 million allocation under the federal America Rescue Plan Act. The remainder is expected next summer. Use of the money is restricted to capital expenditures such as water, sewer and broadband.

Commissioner Doug Gilpin suggested cutting all three proposed public information employees to achieve a lower tax rate, but ultimately made the successful motion to eliminate two of them and reduce the rate to $6.15.

If the county can collect several million dollars owed by The Villages Community Development Districts, it could offset the lower tax rate, said Commissioner Gary Search.

“Based on the amount of money owed to the county, we can absorb that,” he said.

But Commissioner Craig Estep said he supported the higher rate of $6.24 because of expenses Sumter County may face such as buying ambulances. Estep’s motion to adopt the higher rate died for lack of a second.

During the public hearing portion of the meeting, Don Wiley, a supervisor with Community Development District 10, said cutting the tax rate to $6.24 would reduce his tax bill by about $1.

“We are we going to start attacking and reducing costs,” he said. “What was proposed by any of you to decrease costs, decrease expenditures?”

Commissioners also heard pleas from several Lake Panasoffkee residents to help with cleanup of the lake and its attached canals.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

A few questions for all the Biden fans

A Village of Largo man, in a Letter to the Editor, posing some potentially uncomfortable questions for the Biden fans.

Husband with COVID-19 received excellent care at The Villages hospital

A Village of Virginia Trace resident writes that her husband who was suffering from COVID-19 received extraordinary care while a patient at UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The Villages can afford to share the real estate wealth

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident contends that The Villages can afford to share the wealth when it comes to real estate.

Anti-vacciners should be accountable for their choice

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident contends that anti-vacciners should be accountable for their choice.

Are any of the statues safe?

A Village of Alhambra resident asks if any of the statues in the United States are safe. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos