The Villages can afford to share the real estate wealth

To the Editor:

Come on man! Give the competitors a break. Obviously the upstart realtors felt they were not being treated fairly, or disagreed with the manner in which The Villages marketed their homes. We are a country that believes in the “little man” having a right to earn a living. When you usurp that right, we become a country that decides who can and can’t run their own lives.

It certainly appears that The Villages realtors have the majority of listings and sales in our area. Let’s share the wealth.

Competition will only make servicing of buyers and sellers better.

Dick Jones

Village of Pennecamp