Woman arrested at gate in The Villages claims she’s working for Joe Biden

A woman arrested at a gate in The Villages claimed she’s working for President Joe Biden.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday to the gate at the Village of Glenbrook to investigate a report of a suspicious person.

The deputy found 21-year-old Lauren Alyssa Zimmer of Orlando who claimed she had walked from a residence to the gate and intended to “walk home,” according to the arrest report.

She was “alert, oriented and able to answer questions, but she made several unusual statements, including that she was a Detective working for President Biden,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report. The deputy asked Zimmer if she had taken any medication. She admitted she had, but also claimed she “flushed them down the toilet” because they were “no good.” She was carrying several prescription medication bottles, none of which were controlled substances.

Zimmer complained she was in pain due to a slipped disc and EMS personnel were summoned to the scene. She was frisked for weapons before being treated and the deputy found tucked in her waistband another prescription bottle which held 27 oval blue tablets identified as alprazolam. The label on the prescription bottle was not readable. The deputy called the CVS Pharmacy where a pharmacist indicated that Zimmer had not been prescribed alprazolam in the dosage she had in the bottle.

Zimmer was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.