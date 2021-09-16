Betty Rubesch

85.8 F
Thursday, September 16, 2021
By Staff Report

Our Heavenly Father blessed Betty “Kit” Rubesch September 12, 2021 with Eternal Life.

Betty was born March 30, 1932. She served in the US Navy from 1951-1954.
Following her retirement from Bridgeport Hospital in Connecticut, Kit moved to The Villages Florida. She was an avid golfer, gardener, animal and nature lover, and loved cooking for her guests at her villa. Kit resided in several Assisted Living Communities, before settling in at Caregivers Comfort Care for Elders (3 C’s) in Summerfield, FL. This loving home was family orientated. All needs were met within a loving environment. The success of making a special connection with each resident remains their greatest gift.

Kathy Parker (sister) of Shelton Connecticut, will miss the frequent phone chats and shared memories. Kris Harper (friend) will miss their activities and definitely all the laughs.

Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory of Lady Lake, Florida will provide cremation and have the urn transported to Connecticut, according to Kit’s wishes.

 

