85.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, September 16, 2021
type here...

Bob Woodward’s new book is explosive

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

“Peril,” a new book by Bob Woodward of “All The President’s Men” fame, details explosive new insights about the final days of the Trump Administration. Based on more than 200 interviews and 6,000 pages of transcripts, the book takes readers through what really happened, with eyewitness accounts. It paints a chilling picture of Trump, manic, screaming at officials about endless election conspiracies and constructing his own alternate reality.
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Milley learned that Trump had signed a military order to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by Jan. 15, 2021, before he left the White House. The memo had been secretly drafted by two Trump loyalists. No one on the national security team knew about it, according to the book. The memo was eventually nullified, but Milley could not ignore that Trump was going rogue.
After the Jan. 6 insurrection, the CIA director, Gina Haspel, warned Milley, “We are on the way to a right-wing coup. The whole thing is insanity. He is acting out like a six-year-old with a tantrum.” Haspel also worried that Trump would try to attack Iran. “This is a highly dangerous situation. Are we going to lash out for his ego?” she asked. It was obvious to anyone watching closely that Trump would rather burn down the house after the election than acknowledge defeat. Milley decided he had to act. He told his top service chiefs to watch everything “all the time.” Intelligence reports indicated Chinese leaders were wary of a random strike, because Trump was acting so irrationally. Milley sought to assure his Chinese counterpart that the United States was stable and not going to attack and, if there were to be an attack, he would alert his counterpart ahead of time.
“Peril” also describes the tense encounter in the Oval Office on Jan. 5 when Trump pressured Pence to overturn the results of the election. When Pence did not budge, Trump turned on him.
“No, no, no!” Trump shouted, according to the authors. “You don’t understand, Mike. You can do this. I don’t want to be your friend anymore if you don’t do this.”

Carole Thompson
Village of Summerhill

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Bob Woodward’s new book is explosive

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Bob Woodward’s new book has explosive detail about President Trump’s last days in office.

No unwavering adoration for a president who ruled as a fascist

A reader from Jupiter Beach responds to a Letter to the Editor from Larry Moran, and as you can imagine the men have differing view on former President Trump.

A few questions for all the Biden fans

A Village of Largo man, in a Letter to the Editor, posing some potentially uncomfortable questions for the Biden fans.

Husband with COVID-19 received excellent care at The Villages hospital

A Village of Virginia Trace resident writes that her husband who was suffering from COVID-19 received extraordinary care while a patient at UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The Villages can afford to share the real estate wealth

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident contends that The Villages can afford to share the wealth when it comes to real estate.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos