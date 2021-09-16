85.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, September 16, 2021
type here...

Lynette Jones Bellus

By Staff Report

Lynette Bellus
Lynette Bellus

Lynette Jones Bellus passed away in her home, surrounded by her family, in Fruitland Park, Florida on September 11, 2021.

She was born to Romeo and Nora Jones on April 9, 1950. She served faithfully as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses for 59 years. She was known for her love of Jehovah God which helped her immensely in maintaining a strong and positive attitude during her five-year battle with cancer.

She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Robert Bellus, their 6 children: Stacey, Summer, Carley, Gentry, McKenzie, and Malley, her brother, Bobby, her 9 grandchildren, and large extended family. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Mickey and Gerry.

Lynette loved animals, camping, being with her family, and teaching others about Jehovah God. To know Lynette was to love her.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Bob Woodward’s new book is explosive

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Bob Woodward’s new book has explosive detail about President Trump’s last days in office.

No unwavering adoration for a president who ruled as a fascist

A reader from Jupiter Beach responds to a Letter to the Editor from Larry Moran, and as you can imagine the men have differing view on former President Trump.

A few questions for all the Biden fans

A Village of Largo man, in a Letter to the Editor, posing some potentially uncomfortable questions for the Biden fans.

Husband with COVID-19 received excellent care at The Villages hospital

A Village of Virginia Trace resident writes that her husband who was suffering from COVID-19 received extraordinary care while a patient at UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The Villages can afford to share the real estate wealth

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident contends that The Villages can afford to share the wealth when it comes to real estate.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos