Lynette Jones Bellus passed away in her home, surrounded by her family, in Fruitland Park, Florida on September 11, 2021.

She was born to Romeo and Nora Jones on April 9, 1950. She served faithfully as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses for 59 years. She was known for her love of Jehovah God which helped her immensely in maintaining a strong and positive attitude during her five-year battle with cancer.

She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Robert Bellus, their 6 children: Stacey, Summer, Carley, Gentry, McKenzie, and Malley, her brother, Bobby, her 9 grandchildren, and large extended family. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Mickey and Gerry.

Lynette loved animals, camping, being with her family, and teaching others about Jehovah God. To know Lynette was to love her.